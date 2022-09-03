AJ Auxerre - Olympique de Marseille

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AJ Auxerre

Olympique de Marseille

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
541013
2
RC LensLEN
541013
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
541013
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
431010
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
9
AJ AuxerreAUX
52127
