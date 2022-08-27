AJ Auxerre - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 27.08.2022
AJ Auxerre
Not started
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Lineups

AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-3-3
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AJ Auxerre

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33009
2
RC LensLEN
32107
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
32107
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
5
Clermont FootCLE
32016
10
AJ AuxerreAUX
31114
14
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
30212
