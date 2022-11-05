Angers SCO - RC Lens

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/angers-sco/teamcenter.shtml
Angers SCO
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-lens/teamcenter.shtml
RC Lens
Lineups

Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
5-3-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
5-3-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Angers SCO

RC Lens

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
20
Angers SCOANG
132298
