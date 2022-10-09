Angers SCO - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/angers-sco/teamcenter.shtml
Angers SCO
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
4-4-2
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
4-4-2
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Angers SCO

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
15
Angers SCOANG
92258
19
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
90545
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Ratao climbs off bench to earn point for Toulouse and heap more pressure on Lyon boss Bosz

16 hours ago

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

Related matches

Olympique de Marseille
-
-
AC Ajaccio
16:00
Stade de Reims
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
20:00
Montpellier HSC
-
-
AS Monaco
09/10
OGC Nice
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
09/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Angers SCO and RC Strasbourg Alsace with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Angers SCO and RC Strasbourg Alsace news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.