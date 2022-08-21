Angers SCO - Stade Brestois

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/angers-sco/teamcenter.shtml
Angers SCO
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-brest/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Brestois
Lineups

Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
4-5-1
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-3-3
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
4-5-1
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Angers SCO

Stade Brestois

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
3
Lille OSCLIL
21104
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
21104
5
Toulouse FCTOU
21104
11
Angers SCOANG
20202
14
Stade BrestoisBRE
20111
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar grabs two and Mbappe scores to crush Montpellier as PSG win again

13/08/2022 at 21:30

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

Related matches

AS Monaco
-
-
RC Lens
16:00
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
FC Nantes
20:00
RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
Stade de Reims
21/08
Clermont Foot
-
-
OGC Nice
21/08

