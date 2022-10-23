Angers SCO - Stade Rennais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/angers-sco/teamcenter.shtml
Angers SCO
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Lineups

Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
3-5-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
3-5-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Angers SCO

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1172223
5
Stade RennaisREN
1163221
19
Angers SCOANG
112278
