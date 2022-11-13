AS Monaco - Olympique de Marseille

Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Stade Louis II / 13.11.2022
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
Lineups

AS Monaco
4-4-2
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco
Olympique de Marseille
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
14122038
2
RC LensLEN
15113136
3
Stade RennaisREN
1594231
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1483327
5
AS MonacoMON
1483327
Latest news

Ligue 1

Marseille overcome Lyon with Gigot scoring winner

06/11/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

PSG fight hard to beat Lorient and extend lead at top of Ligue 1

06/11/2022 at 14:27

Related matches

Stade Rennais
1
0
Toulouse FC
41'
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
AJ Auxerre
13/11
Lille OSC
-
-
Angers SCO
13/11
FC Nantes
-
-
AC Ajaccio
13/11

