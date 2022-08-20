AS Monaco - RC Lens

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stade Louis II / 20.08.2022
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
RC Lens
Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

RC Lens

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
Lille OSCLIL
21104
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
21104
4
Toulouse FCTOU
21104
5
AS MonacoMON
21104
6
RC LensLEN
21104
