AS Monaco - Stade Rennais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Stade Louis II / 13.08.2022
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
Stade Rennais
Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
11003
2
Lille OSCLIL
11003
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
11003
4
Montpellier HSCMPL
11003
4
RC LensLEN
11003
6
AS MonacoMON
11003
17
Stade RennaisREN
10010
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

