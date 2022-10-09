Clermont Foot - AJ Auxerre

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/clermont/teamcenter.shtml
Clermont Foot
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Lineups

Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3-5-2
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-5-1
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3-5-2
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

AJ Auxerre

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
9
Clermont FootCLE
941413
14
AJ AuxerreAUX
92258
Latest news

Ligue 1

Ratao climbs off bench to earn point for Toulouse and heap more pressure on Lyon boss Bosz

16 hours ago

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

