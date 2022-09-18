Clermont Foot - ESTAC Troyes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 18.09.2022
Clermont Foot
Not started
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
Lineups

Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3-4-3
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

ESTAC Troyes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
752017
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
9
Clermont FootCLE
731310
13
ESTAC TroyesTRO
72147
Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Ligue 1

Sanchez on target as Marseille fight back to down Lille

10/09/2022 at 21:34

