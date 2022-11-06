Clermont Foot - Montpellier HSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/clermont/teamcenter.shtml
Clermont Foot
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montpellier-hsc/teamcenter.shtml
Montpellier HSC
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3-4-3
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
3-5-2
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3-4-3
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

Montpellier HSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
9
Clermont FootCLE
1353518
15
Montpellier HSCMPL
1340912
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi, Mbappe & Neymar all score as PSG overcome stubborn Troyes

29/10/2022 at 18:48

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Related matches

AC Ajaccio
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
16:00
Angers SCO
-
-
RC Lens
20:00
FC Lorient
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
06/11
OGC Nice
-
-
Stade Brestois
06/11

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Clermont Foot and Montpellier HSC with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest Clermont Foot and Montpellier HSC news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.