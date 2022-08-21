Clermont Foot - OGC Nice

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/clermont/teamcenter.shtml
Clermont Foot
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
4-5-1
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-5-1
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
4-5-1
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

OGC Nice

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
3
Lille OSCLIL
21104
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
21104
5
Toulouse FCTOU
21104
10
Clermont FootCLE
21013
12
OGC NiceNIC
20202
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar grabs two and Mbappe scores to crush Montpellier as PSG win again

13/08/2022 at 21:30

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

Related matches

AS Monaco
-
-
RC Lens
16:00
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
FC Nantes
20:00
RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
Stade de Reims
21/08
Montpellier HSC
-
-
AJ Auxerre
21/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Clermont Foot and OGC Nice with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Clermont Foot and OGC Nice news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.