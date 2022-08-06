Clermont Foot - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 / Matchday 1
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 06.08.2022
Clermont Foot
Not started
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
Lineups

Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique LyonnaisOL
11003
2
AJ AuxerreAUX
00000
2
Angers SCOANG
00000
2
AS MonacoMON
00000
2
Clermont FootCLE
00000
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
00000
