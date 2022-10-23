Clermont Foot - Stade Brestois

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 23.10.2022
Clermont Foot
Not started
-
-
Stade Brestois
Lineups

Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3-4-3
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

Stade Brestois

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1172223
5
Stade RennaisREN
1163221
8
Clermont FootCLE
1152417
20
Stade BrestoisBRE
111376
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

15 hours ago

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

