Clermont Foot - Toulouse FC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/clermont/teamcenter.shtml
Clermont Foot
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toulouse-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toulouse FC
Lineups

Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
4-5-1
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

Toulouse FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
541013
2
RC LensLEN
541013
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
541013
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
431010
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
12
Clermont FootCLE
52036
13
Toulouse FCTOU
51225
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi stars with two assists as PSG ease past Toulouse

31/08/2022 at 21:04

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

28/08/2022 at 20:57

