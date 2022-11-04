ESTAC Troyes - AJ Auxerre

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stade de l'Aube / 04.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/es-troyes-ac/teamcenter.shtml
ESTAC Troyes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

ESTAC Troyes

AJ Auxerre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
12
ESTAC TroyesTRO
1334613
16
AJ AuxerreAUX
1333712
