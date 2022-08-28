ESTAC Troyes - Angers SCO

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Stade de l'Aube / 28.08.2022
ESTAC Troyes
Not started
-
-
Angers SCO
Lineups

ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

ESTAC Troyes

Angers SCO

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33009
2
RC LensLEN
32107
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
32107
4
Lille OSCLIL
42117
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
17
Angers SCOANG
30212
20
ESTAC TroyesTRO
30030
