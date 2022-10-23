ESTAC Troyes - FC Lorient

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade de l'Aube / 23.10.2022
ESTAC Troyes
ESTAC Troyes
Not started
-
-
FC Lorient
FC Lorient
Lineups

ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
3-4-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

ESTAC Troyes

FC Lorient

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1172223
5
Stade RennaisREN
1163221
12
ESTAC TroyesTRO
1133512
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

15 hours ago

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

