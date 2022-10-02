ESTAC Troyes - Stade de Reims

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Stade de l'Aube / 02.10.2022
ESTAC Troyes
Stade de Reims
Lineups

ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
Stade de Reims
3-5-2
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
Stade de Reims
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
ESTAC Troyes
Stade de Reims
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

ESTAC Troyes

Stade de Reims

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
871022
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
AS MonacoMON
842214
10
ESTAC TroyesTRO
831410
17
Stade de ReimsREI
81346
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap

18/09/2022 at 22:00

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

