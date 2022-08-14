ESTAC Troyes - Toulouse FC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Stade de l'Aube / 14.08.2022
ESTAC Troyes
Not started
-
-
Toulouse FC
Lineups

ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

ESTAC Troyes

Toulouse FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lille OSCLIL
21104
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
11003
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
11003
4
Montpellier HSCMPL
11003
4
RC LensLEN
11003
11
Toulouse FCTOU
10101
13
ESTAC TroyesTRO
10010
