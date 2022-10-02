FC Lorient - Lille OSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Stade Yves-Allainmat / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Lorient

Lille OSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
871022
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
AS MonacoMON
842214
7
Lille OSCLIL
841313
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap

18/09/2022 at 22:00

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Related matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
Stade Rennais
16:00
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
OGC Nice
20:00
ESTAC Troyes
-
-
Stade de Reims
02/10
AJ Auxerre
-
-
Stade Brestois
02/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between FC Lorient and Lille OSC with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Lorient and Lille OSC news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.