FC Lorient - OGC Nice

Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Stade Yves-Allainmat / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-4-2
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3-4-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-4-2
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Lorient

OGC Nice

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13103033
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
FC LorientLOR
1283127
4
Stade RennaisREN
1273224
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1272323
12
OGC NiceNIC
1234513
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

Related matches

Paris Saint-Germain
1
1
ESTAC Troyes
Half-time
RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
20:00
AJ Auxerre
-
-
AC Ajaccio
30/10
Stade Rennais
-
-
Montpellier HSC
30/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between FC Lorient and OGC Nice with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:05 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Lorient and OGC Nice news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.