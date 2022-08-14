FC Lorient - Olympique Lyonnais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Stade Yves-Allainmat / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Lorient

Olympique Lyonnais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lille OSCLIL
21104
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
11003
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
11003
4
Montpellier HSCMPL
11003
4
RC LensLEN
11003
7
Olympique LyonnaisOL
11003
8
FC LorientLOR
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

Related matches

AS Monaco
-
-
Stade Rennais
16:00
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
Montpellier HSC
20:00
ESTAC Troyes
-
-
Toulouse FC
14/08
Stade de Reims
-
-
Clermont Foot
14/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between FC Lorient and Olympique Lyonnais with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Lorient and Olympique Lyonnais news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.