FC Lorient - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stade Yves-Allainmat / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi, Mbappe & Neymar all score as PSG overcome stubborn Troyes

29/10/2022 at 18:48

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Related matches

AC Ajaccio
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
16:00
Angers SCO
-
-
RC Lens
20:00
Clermont Foot
-
-
Montpellier HSC
06/11
OGC Nice
-
-
Stade Brestois
06/11

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.