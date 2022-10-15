FC Lorient - Stade de Reims

Ligue 1 / Matchday 11
Stade Yves-Allainmat / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-de-reims/teamcenter.shtml
Stade de Reims
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Lorient

Stade de Reims

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
1082026
2
FC LorientLOR
1081125
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1072123
4
RC LensLEN
1063121
5
AS MonacoMON
1062220
15
Stade de ReimsREI
101548
Latest news

Ligue 1

10-man PSG hold out for draw with Reims despite Ramos' first-half red card

08/10/2022 at 22:12

Ligue 1

Ratao climbs off bench to earn point for Toulouse and heap more pressure on Lyon boss Bosz

07/10/2022 at 21:31

