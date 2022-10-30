FC Nantes - Clermont Foot

Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Stade de la Beaujoire / 30.10.2022
FC Nantes
Not started
-
-
Clermont Foot
Lineups

FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
4-5-1
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nantes

Clermont Foot

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
FC LorientLOR
1283127
4
Stade RennaisREN
1273224
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1272323
9
Clermont FootCLE
1252517
15
FC NantesNAN
1225511
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

