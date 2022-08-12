FC Nantes - Lille OSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Stade de la Beaujoire / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nantes

Lille OSC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
11003
2
Lille OSCLIL
11003
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
11003
4
Montpellier HSCMPL
11003
4
RC LensLEN
11003
11
FC NantesNAN
10101
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

