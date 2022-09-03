FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade de la Beaujoire / 03.09.2022
FC Nantes
Not started
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
Lineups

FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3-4-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
541013
2
RC LensLEN
541013
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
541013
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
431010
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
10
FC NantesNAN
51316
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi stars with two assists as PSG ease past Toulouse

Yesterday at 21:04

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

28/08/2022 at 20:57

