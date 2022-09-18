FC Nantes - RC Lens

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Stade de la Beaujoire / 18.09.2022
FC Nantes
Not started
-
-
RC Lens
Lineups

FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
4-3-3
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nantes

RC Lens

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
752017
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
16
FC NantesNAN
71336
