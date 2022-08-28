FC Nantes - Toulouse FC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Stade de la Beaujoire / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toulouse-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toulouse FC
Lineups

FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
5-4-1
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nantes

Toulouse FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33009
2
RC LensLEN
32107
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
32107
4
Lille OSCLIL
42117
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
7
Toulouse FCTOU
31205
15
FC NantesNAN
30212
