Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence on his Paris Saint-Germain future, saying he “never asked to leave” the club in January.

Mbappe only signed a contract extension with PSG earlier this year.

"I have never asked to leave in January.

"I didn't understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone. People can think I was involved but I wasn't at all, I was taking a nap.

"My entourage was at my little brother's game, all the people who take care of me weren't there, so we were flabbergasted when we found out.

"Afterwards, we had to deal with it, there was a game to play. Just to say it's completely wrong, and I'm very happy."

Mbappe has previously been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

He added: "I am a football player, the most important thing for me is to play and give my best on the pitch. If I start spreading myself too thin, I will get tired very quickly.

"When you play at PSG, you know what you're getting into, what it's going to involve in the good and in the bad. You have to be ready.

"Those who come here know, we warn them. We're right in it at the moment, but we are focused on winning games and titles."

Mbappe has scored 12 goals in 14 games across all competitions for PSG this season.

He will be hoping to fire France to glory again at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

