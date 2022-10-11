France’s all-time leading scorer Thierry Henry has criticised his compatriot Kylian Mbappe amidst speculation about his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international has already scored 12 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, but he sparked controversy when he posted an image of himself following the weekend's goalless draw with Reims with the hashtag ‘pivot gang’. He deleted the post shortly after.

It is thought that Mbappe was referring to his manager Christophe Galtier’s decision to play him as a lone striker.

Referencing his time at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, when Henry was operated on the left wing, the former Arsenal legend urged Mbappe to do what his boss tells him.

He told CBS Sport: "Nobody likes to be exposed to what you're not good at.

"You just don't like it. But there is something that is bigger than anything else and that is the club.

"But did they make him feel like the club was the most important thing or did they make him feel like he was more important than the club?

"I will use my own stories. I didn't like to play out high and wide for Barcelona. I hated it. But I did it for the team.”

He continued: "I didn't like it after 100 caps and I don't know how many goals I scored for France, I had to play on the left. I didn't hear anyone say, 'Oh, what a nice gesture!' to go on the left instead of players who had less goals and less caps.

"There is only one rule: if the boss asks you to do something, you do it, if it's good for the team! If it's bad for the team, I would get the argument."

Meanwhile, Henry’s former Arsenal and France team-mate Emmanuel Petit has also criticised Mbappe.

He told RMC Sport : "He annoys everyone today. He makes it personal all the time. He even puts himself above the institution.

“Has everything that has happened in recent months gone to his head?

"You were on the right side when you arrived at PSG, then you were on the left. Now you are in the centre. But it's never fixed on the pitch. The players up front spend their time moving around and switching in their respective area.

"The club is more important than any one player. Today, Mbappe's statements are irrelevant and show a lack of respect for the institution, but also for his partners.

"Because by saying that, he is targeting his coach but also certain players. I find that regrettable."

