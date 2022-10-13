Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The France World Cup winner wants to leave the club because of a breakdown in relations with the senior management, according to RMC, Marca, Le Parisien and L'Equipe

Reports from Mediapart , published on Wednesday, said that the club had used a "digital army" to undermine potential critics - with the report adding that Mbappe, the press and others were named as potential targets.

The Telegraph quote a club source as denying the report:

“Do you really think that we hire people to troll our own players? That we troll Jean-Michel Aulas? It's a bunch of complete nonsense. If an agency under the cover of the club was doing things, it's up to them to answer – absolutely nothing to do with the club. We spent the last year renewing Mbappe with the biggest contract in world sport and involving president Macron, and you think that at the same time we were trolling him?”

Marca claimed on Thursday that Mbappe could potentially break his contract following the latest revelations.

Can Mbappe terminate his contract?

Can Mbappe, given recent developments, potentially claim breach of contract? Laurent Fellous, a sports lawyer, spoke to Eurosport France to break down the options.

“In the context of an employment contract, the two parties have an obligation of loyalty to one another," said Fellous. "One cannot intentionally harm the other. If the facts revealed by Mediapart are proven, serious misconduct has been committed if there is a clear intention to cause harm on the part of PSG against one of its employees. Legally, this could entitle Mbappe to terminate his contract.”

Does Mbappe really want to terminate his contract?

This seems hard to imagine as it would likely lead to a huge legal fight, which neither side wants.

“I don’t think that from a commercial and PR point of view, a court case would have the best option,” observes Fellous.

