Paris Saint-Germain will be without Kylian Mbappe for their Ligue 1 season opener against Clermont on Saturday, as reported by GFFN

Mbappe is out with an adductor injury and therefore will not travel to central France for the game, but could still feature in the following fixture against Montpellier next weekend. A decision on his potential inclusion will be made on Monday.

The 23-year-old also missed the 4-0 Trophée des Champions victory over Nantes last week, due to suspension.

Christophe Galtier has no other injury concerns aside from Mbappe, as the French champions begin their title defence.

Mbappe was one of the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing season for the Parisians, who were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Real Madrid.

They were also beaten on penalties by Nice in the last-16 of the Coupe de France, as PSG ended the season with only one trophy.

Mbappe scored 39 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, which included 28 goals in Ligue 1.

That goal glut saw him finish as Ligue 1’s top goalscorer for a fourth consecutive season, while his tally of 19 assists was also the highest in the division.

He took to the pitch with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ahead of the match with Metz in front of a partisan crowd at the Parc des Princes.

The new contract was worth an eye-watering £650,000 a week, and the news was greeted with disgust in Spain, with La Liga president Javier Tebas calling it “ an insult to football.

‘I thought he had a dream’ – Florentino Perez on Mbappe not signing for Real Madrid

However, Mbappe attempted to ease relations between PSG and Real Madrid by telling president Florentino Perez personally before the announcement was made public.

“I have a lot of respect for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez,” said Mbappe at a press conference to mark his new contract.

“They did everything for me and tried to make me very happy, that’s why I had to call him personally, we’ve got a close relationship.

“I just decided for myself and I made the best decision.”

