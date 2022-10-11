Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January, according to multiple reports

The France international signed a contract extension at the club last summer, but wants to leave as early as January - that is according to reports in RMC, Marca, Le Parisien and L'Equipe

Ad

Le Parisien state the source of his frustration as perceived broken promises. Namely, Mbappe feels that agreements on transfer targets and his role within the team have not been honoured.

Ligue 1 Messi and Mbappe goals see PSG edge out Nice late on 01/10/2022 AT 17:51

The former Monaco forward raised eyebrows over the weekend when he posted a cryptic Instagram story after Paris Saint-Germain’s goalless draw against Reims.

Mbappe posted the word “#pivotgang” which has been interpreted as a subtle dig at manager Christophe Galtier’s insistence on playing the 23-year-old at the point of the attack.

The PSG forward has previously said he preferred playing off a No. 9 rather than operating as one.

"I play differently [with France]” he told L'Equipe . “I am asked [to do] other things here compared to with my club. I have a lot more freedom here.

"The coach knows that there is a No.9 like [Olivier Giroud], who occupies the defences and I can walk around and go into space. In Paris, it's different, there isn't that [reference point]. I am asked to do ‘the pivot’, so it is different.”

PSG manager Galtier discussed Mbappe's dislike for the pivot role after the draw with Reims, and also referenced PSG's summer transfer policy.

"I don't know what was said to Kylian before I arrived in Paris,” Galtier said . “But throughout the preparation, we discussed a lot with [sporting director] Luis Campos and the president [Nasser al-Khelaifi] to have a fourth striker, with a different profile, who could allow us to have two strikers and for Kylian to play as often as possible in his preferred area.

“Today, we have other players, totally different, but world class. Kylian sometimes finds himself in the centre and he has the feeling of being a pivot. But he is an intelligent player, capable of adapting. I spoke to him at length. About being able to exchange with him, about his expectations.”

L’Equipe appeared to take aim at Mbappe with their front page on Monday, which read: 'UN MATCH PIVOT' - a play on the importance of the club's upcoming match against Benfica.

‘Who does he think he is?’

Maxime Dupuis of Eurosport France says that not too much should be read into the L'Equipe front page, but he does add that perceptions of the World Cup winner among fans have begun to change.

“There are no problems with the front page which is a play on words more than anything," said Dupuis.

“But the public, yes. They are starting to think, ‘who does he think he is?’ Last year at Euro 2020, it was clear Mbappe was aware of his talent and status with the French national team.

“When everything goes right, it's perfect. Everybody will say, ‘he's self-confident’. When things are not that good, he becomes arrogant, in the eyes of the public. Like a [Cristiano] Ronaldo, his idol."

'He feels he has to play for others'

There were question marks surrounding Mbappe’s relationship with Neymar earlier this year, with reports claiming the Frenchman wanted his team-mate to leave the club.

Dupuis says the problem is more Mbappe not wanting to be at the point of the attack.

“Neymar is not a problem on the field anymore, since he's good,” added Dupuis. “But there is no love with Mbappe, that's for sure.

“In a way, Mbappe would have preferred to have a striker with him, more than being obliged to play the role of 'pivot'.

“He feels that he has to play this role for the others - Lionel Messi and Neymar - when he hoped somebody would do that for him.

“That's what Galtier explained. In fact, when you see the games, you see that he's not a pivot, but he feels he is."

Will Mbappe shine at the World Cup?

In 2018, Mbappe continued his rapid rise by helping France win the World Cup in Russia. He scored a 25-yard strike in the final against Croatia which France won 4-2 and was congratulated by Pele.

With the World Cup on the horizon, France will look to defend their title, over a year on from their shock exit at Euro 2020 when they were beaten by Switzerland on penalties, with Mbappe missing the fifth and decisive spot-kick.

Dupuis is confident there should be no issues between the national team and Mbappe in Qatar.

“It’s not a problem yet,” said Dupuis. “Since France is an oasis for him, like last month in the Nations League.

“But it can be a worry because of what happened during the Euros.”

Champions League 'I give up with this question!' - Ancelotti bats away latest Mbappe rumours 13/09/2022 AT 15:32