Kylian Mbappe has been the subject of attacks from social media accounts contracted by his own club Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in France.

In spring 2019, Mbappe first hinted that he may consider a life outside of PSG. After these declarations, the player was attacked on social media by accounts apparently supporting the French club.

Ad

On Wednesday, French news organisation Mediapart reported that PSG had engaged an external agency to create an army of fake Twitter accounts, used to foment social media campaigns against the media and club personalities, including their young star striker.

Champions League Guardiola says what we're all thinking about handball - The Warm-Up 9 HOURS AGO

“The Parisian supporters love you very much, you know that. You got your message across tonight...if you could press like that on the pitch,” wrote the Paname Squad account, which is mentioned in the report.

A few months before, the French international had earlier ruled out joining Real Madrid on the French television show Telefoot. “Now, work in silence and be discreet. No need for too many declarations. We need a response on the pitch,” the Paname account again tweeted.

When contacted by Mediapart, PSG stated that, “The club has never contracted an agency to harm individuals or institutions."

Shortly after this denial, PSG re-affirmed their innocence to RMC Sport.

“Do you really think we hire people to troll our own players? It's absolutely nothing to do with the club.

"We spent the last year renewing Mbappe with the biggest contract in world sport and involving President Macron, and you think that at the same time we were trolling him?"

Earlier this week it was widely reported that Mbappe had a change of heart over his commitment to PSG, which saw him sign a new contract in the summer when many had anticipated a switch to Real Madrid.

It is not known if that development is linked to the claim made in this new report, but it is also believed that the Frenchman’s chances of signing with Real are slim after they had anticipated his arrival last summer, only to be turned down.

Liverpool are reportedly in the running to sign Mbappe if he does move on this coming January.

Ligue 1 'If the boss asks you to do something, you do it' - Henry critical of Mbappe attitude 17 HOURS AGO