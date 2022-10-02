Toulouse's Ligue 1 encounter with Montpellier had to be temporarily suspended after away fans were reported to have thrown tear gas at home supporters.

Elements of the chemical entered the pitch and saw players cover their eyes and noses, and eventually they were led away to the changing rooms by referee Jeremie Pignard.

The match did resume when the gas had been deemed to have dissipated, and after lengthy added-on time at the end of the game, the hosts ran out 4-2 winners, despite playing the final half an hour with 10 men after Mikkel Desler's expulsion for a second yellow.

Despite the defeat, Montpellier remain above Toulouse in the Ligue 1 table after nine games, but only by a point.

