Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as PSG destroyed Lille to extend their 100% start to the season. The striker took just eight seconds to slot his side in front, running on to Lionel Messi’s delicious ball over the top as the visitors waltzed to a 7-1 victory, scoring four before half-time.

Paulo Fonseca’s side were left shell-shocked by the opener, but they regrouped and came close to an equaliser on a couple of occasions when Gianluigi Donnarumma made comfortable enough saves from Jonathan Bamba. They were 2-0 down on 27-minutes though as Messi picked out Nuno Mendes on the left before trotting onto the return pass and slotting into the far bottom corner.

Lille had further chances to get back in it through Jonathan David, who forced two stops out of the goalkeeper, but PSG put the game out of reach before half-time when Achraf Hakimi added a third, tucking under Leo Jardim when running onto Neymar’s pass. The Brazilian then turned from creator to scorer as he lashed a first-time effort in at the near post to make it 4-0 before the break.

The visitors got their fifth within minutes of the restart as Neymar got his second, although he had Mbappe to thank for a selfless stepover in the box that allowed the ball to run through to the striker, and he slotted into the far corner past a despairing Jardim.

PSG then momentarily switched off, allowing Lille to get a consolation goal through Bamba, who bundled over the line at the second attempt after Donnarumma had saved his initial effort. But the five-goal lead was soon restored as Neymar returned Mbappe’s assist, deftly flicking into the path of the striker who clattered into the back of the net.

And the advantage would extend to six when Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick late on to complete the rout.

TALKING POINT - A lightning start

Michel Rio previously held the record for the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history, netting a goal within eight seconds for Caen against Cannes back in 1992.

Mbappe’s strike was fractionally quicker though as PSG attacked straight from the kick-off, with the French international criminally darting unmarked onto Messi’s ball over the top before providing a delightful finish as he deftly clipped over the ‘keeper and into the back of the net.

Lille should not have been caught so cold, as fast starts have hardly been a rarity for PSG. Indeed, it is the fourth time in their last 12 games that they have scored with in the opening ten minutes of a match, after strikes from Messi (six minutes vs Montpellier), Marquinhos (six minutes vs Troyes) and Neymar (six minutes vs Clermont) at the back end of last season.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Kylian Mbappe (PSG). To be honest, this could have been any of the front three, because Messi, Neymar and Mbappe were all unplayable, and barely put a foot wrong all evening.

However, it’s the French international who pips it after bagging his 17th PSG hat-trick, as well as grabbing an assist. He started the demolition job early on, and completed the scoring late, but it was not just his goal scoring that was so impressive.

The striker linked up perfectly with his teammates throughout the evening, dispelling any rumours of a rift between himself and Neymar in the process. In this form, he is simply unstoppable. It really is hard to see how any defence can handle him, domestically or in the Champions League.

PLAYER RATINGS

LILLE: Jardim 6; Diakite 5, Fonte 4, Ribeiro 4, Ismaily 4; Gudmundsson 5, Andre 4, Yazici 5, Gomes 5, Bamba 6; David 6. Subs: Zhegrova 6, Martin 6, Virginius 6, Djalo n/a

Subs: Jakubech, Chevalier, Yoro, Zedadka, Baleba

PSG: Donnarumma 7; Ramos 6, Marquinhos 7, Kimpembe 6; Hakimi 8, Verratti 7, Vitinha 6, Mendes 7; Messi 10, Mbappe 10, Neymar 10. Subs: Sanches 6, Bernat 6, Pereira n/a, Parades n/a, Mukiele n/a

Subs: Rico, Diallo, Sarabia, Ekitike

KEY MOMENTS

1’ GOAL! LILLE 0-1 PSG (Kylian Mbappe).Oh my word! That's unbelievable! PSG are ahead already! Lionel Messi plays a glorious ball over the top and Kylian Mbappe clips it over the 'keeper. EIGHT (Yes, eight!) seconds on the clock when that went in. Frightening

27’ GOAL! LILLE 0-2 PSG (Lionel Messi). Oh, Lionel Messi, that is glorious. Like a conductor, he guides those around him. A beautiful pass to Nuno Mendes, on the run, who then perfectly passes it back to the Argentian, who deftly slots it in the bottom far corner.

39’ GOAL - LILLE 0-3 PSG (Achraf Hakimi). Lille have just had a string of chances, but it’s PSG who get the third. Neymar picks out Hakimi with a perfect low pass, and the wing-back duly tucks it under the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner. There's no coming back from this, surely?

43’ GOAL! LILLE 0-4 PSG (Neymar). PSG are RUNNING RIOT! Neymar, who got the assist just a few minutes ago, gets a goal himself as a deflected pass runs into this path and he flashes into the bottom corner with his first touch

52’ GOAL! LILLE 0-5 PSG (Neymar). This is brilliant. Mbappe steps over Hakimi's pass and Neymar is there waiting to fire home first time. Magical from Mbappe - and he won't even get the assist!

54’ GOAL! LILLE 1-5 PSG (Bamba). Well; the PSG defence just switches off. Donnarumma is furious at Marquinhos for missing an interception and although Bamba's initial shot is saved, he bundles home the rebound

66’ GOAL! LILLE 1-6 PSG (Mbappe). Good grief, this is ridiculous. Lille just don't know what to do. Neymar plays a one-two with Mbappe, and then returns the pass with a deft clip of his right boot, and Mbappe powers the finish home

87’ GOAL! LILLE 1-7 PSG (Mbappe). Mbappe bags his hat-trick with a fierce finish from inside the area that the 'keeper can't get close to. That's his 17th PSG hat-trick

KEY STATS

This is Lille’s heaviest ever defeat - they had previously lost 6-1 to Bayern Munich, Monaco and, you guessed it, PSG

PSG have become the first club to score three or more goals in six successive away Ligue 1 fixtures

