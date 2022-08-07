Lille OSC - AJ Auxerre

Ligue 1 / Matchday 1
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-4-2
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-5-1
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-4-2
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

AJ Auxerre

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique LyonnaisOL
11003
2
AJ AuxerreAUX
00000
2
Angers SCOANG
00000
2
AS MonacoMON
00000
2
Clermont FootCLE
00000
2
Lille OSCLIL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
AS Monaco
16:00
Clermont Foot
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
20:00
Toulouse FC
-
-
OGC Nice
07/08
RC Lens
-
-
Stade Brestois
07/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Lille OSC and AJ Auxerre with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Lille OSC and AJ Auxerre news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.