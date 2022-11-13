Lille OSC - Angers SCO

Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/angers-sco/teamcenter.shtml
Angers SCO
Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
5-3-2
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

Angers SCO

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
14122038
2
RC LensLEN
14103133
3
Stade RennaisREN
1484228
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1483327
5
AS MonacoMON
1483327
7
Lille OSCLIL
1472523
20
Angers SCOANG
1422108
