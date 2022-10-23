Lille OSC - AS Monaco

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 23.10.2022
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1172223
5
Stade RennaisREN
1163221
6
AS MonacoMON
1163221
7
Lille OSCLIL
1161419
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

11 hours ago

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

