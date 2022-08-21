Lille OSC - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 21.08.2022
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RC LensLEN
32107
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
3
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
31205
5
Lille OSCLIL
21104
