Lille OSC - Stade Rennais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
7
Lille OSCLIL
1371522
