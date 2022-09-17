Lille OSC - Toulouse FC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 17.09.2022
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
Toulouse FC
Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
3-4-3
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

Toulouse FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
752017
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
8
Lille OSCLIL
731310
11
Toulouse FCTOU
72238
Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Ligue 1

Sanchez on target as Marseille fight back to down Lille

10/09/2022 at 21:34

