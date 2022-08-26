AC Ajaccio - Lille OSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Stade François Coty / 26.08.2022
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
Lille OSC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

Lille OSC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33009
2
RC LensLEN
32107
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
32107
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
5
Clermont FootCLE
32016
12
Lille OSCLIL
31114
18
AC AjaccioAJA
30121
