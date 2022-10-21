AC Ajaccio v PSG live! - All the latest from this Ligue 1 match as Paris seal comfortable win
Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade François Coty / 21.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: AJACCIO 0-3 PSG
After some strong resilience by the home side, PSG prove too strong late on in the second half and seal a comfortable 3-0 win here in Corsica. Report to follow...
Image credit: Getty Images
88'
CLOSE!
Messi tries to angle a ball across to the left, where Sarabia delivers a cross into the middle. Bitshiabu attacks the ball in, but cannot reach it on the slide.
84'
Paris Saint-Germain
Off
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls against1
On
El Chadaille Bitshiabu
Paris Saint-Germain
83'
AC Ajaccio
Off
Youcef Belaïli
AC Ajaccio
On target1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
On
Thomas Mangani
AC Ajaccio
83'
Paris Saint-Germain
Off
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Fouls1
On
Hugo Ekitike
Paris Saint-Germain
82'
Paris Saint-Germain
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Fouls1
GOALLLL! THE FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED FOR PARIS
They now have their third! Messi has his second assist of the game, as he plays another through ball to Mbappe to his left inside the penalty area. Despite being off-balance, he just about manages to place a shot on the stretch into the bottom-left corner of the net. Game over.
78'
Paris Saint-Germain
Goal
Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Offsides1
GOALLLL! PSG HAVE THEIR SECOND!
Messi gets on the scoresheet for Les Parisiens, to the annoyance of the home crowd! It is a sublime assist from Mbappe, as he plays the give-and-go back to the Argentine inside the box with a backheel that takes out Gonzalez, and Messi taps the ball home to surely seal the win for PSG.
76'
THE GAME IS BRIEFLY STOPPED
It is unclear what is going on as the referee pauses the game to deal with an issue. He speaks to some Ajaccio officials on the touchline so it may be down to crowd behaviour. After three minutes, the game resumes.
73'
AC Ajaccio
Kone is now replaced by Diallo for AC Ajaccio.
Off
Youssouf Koné
AC Ajaccio
On
Ismaël Diallo
AC Ajaccio
71'
AC Ajaccio
GOOD SAVE!
Ajaccio finally click into gear in this second half. Marchetti plays a superb outside of the foot through ball out to Belaili down the inside-left channel, but his eventual strike from 20-yards out towards the near post is well tipped away by Donnarumma as the PSG goalkeeper concedes the corner!
70'
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG also make another change as Sarabia replaces Soler.
Off
Carlos Soler
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Pablo Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain
69'
AC Ajaccio
Ajaccio make their third change as El Idrissy is replaced by Barreto.
Off
Mounaim El Idrissy
AC Ajaccio
Fouls5
Fouls against1
Wide2
On
Michaël José Barreto
AC Ajaccio
66'
CLEARED
PSG have two corners in quick succession cleared by Ajaccio. The TV cameras pan to Sanches on the bench and he currently has a pack of ice on his ankle, suggesting the substitution was enforced on Christophe Galtier.
61'
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG make their first change as Vitinha replaces Sanches.
Off
Renato Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
On target1
Fouls3
On
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
59'
CHANCE!
Mbappe does well to burst once again down the inside left channel and opens up space for himself to have a shot at goal, but his left-footed attempt goes well over.
57'
AC Ajaccio
Nouri also comes on for Bayala.
Off
Cyrille Bayala
AC Ajaccio
Fouls against3
Free Kicks2
Corners1
On
Ryad Nouri
AC Ajaccio
56'
AC Ajaccio
Ajaccio turn to the bench. First sees Hamouma come on for Moussiti-Oko.
Off
Bevic Moussiti-Oko
AC Ajaccio
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Romain Hamouma
AC Ajaccio
51'
ANOTHER SAVE!
The Ajaccio goalkeeper is called into action again at the back post, as Sanches' strike on the run is tipped over the bar!
47'
GOOD SAVE!
A ball is played over the top to release Bernat, who makes a forward run into the box down the left and is in acres of space, but just before he can get the shot away, Leroy rushes out to take the ball off his toes to force the corner.