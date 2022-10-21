AC Ajaccio v PSG live! - All the latest from this Ligue 1 match as Paris seal comfortable win

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade François Coty / 21.10.2022
AC Ajaccio
Completed
0
3
Paris Saint-Germain
    Updated 21/10/2022 at 21:02 GMT
    REPORT
    Thanks for joining us. Good night.
    PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL-TIME: AJACCIO 0-3 PSG
    After some strong resilience by the home side, PSG prove too strong late on in the second half and seal a comfortable 3-0 win here in Corsica. Report to follow...

    Image credit: Getty Images

    88'
    CLOSE!
    Messi tries to angle a ball across to the left, where Sarabia delivers a cross into the middle. Bitshiabu attacks the ball in, but cannot reach it on the slide.
    84'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Marquinhos
    Off
    Marquinhos
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    On
    El Chadaille Bitshiabu
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    83'
    AC Ajaccio
    Youcef Belaïli
    Off
    Youcef Belaïli
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    Thomas Mangani
    On
    Thomas Mangani
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    83'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Kylian Mbappé
    Off
    Kylian Mbappé
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Hugo Ekitike
    On
    Hugo Ekitike
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    82'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Kylian Mbappé
    Goal
    Kylian Mbappé
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    GOALLLL! THE FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED FOR PARIS
    They now have their third! Messi has his second assist of the game, as he plays another through ball to Mbappe to his left inside the penalty area. Despite being off-balance, he just about manages to place a shot on the stretch into the bottom-left corner of the net. Game over.
    78'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Lionel Messi
    Goal
    Lionel Messi
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    GOALLLL! PSG HAVE THEIR SECOND!
    Messi gets on the scoresheet for Les Parisiens, to the annoyance of the home crowd! It is a sublime assist from Mbappe, as he plays the give-and-go back to the Argentine inside the box with a backheel that takes out Gonzalez, and Messi taps the ball home to surely seal the win for PSG.
    76'
    THE GAME IS BRIEFLY STOPPED
    It is unclear what is going on as the referee pauses the game to deal with an issue. He speaks to some Ajaccio officials on the touchline so it may be down to crowd behaviour. After three minutes, the game resumes.
    73'
    AC Ajaccio
    Kone is now replaced by Diallo for AC Ajaccio.
    Youssouf Koné
    Off
    Youssouf Koné
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    Ismaël Diallo
    On
    Ismaël Diallo
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    71'
    AC Ajaccio
    GOOD SAVE!
    Ajaccio finally click into gear in this second half. Marchetti plays a superb outside of the foot through ball out to Belaili down the inside-left channel, but his eventual strike from 20-yards out towards the near post is well tipped away by Donnarumma as the PSG goalkeeper concedes the corner!
    70'
    Live comment icon
    PSG also make another change as Sarabia replaces Soler.
    Carlos Soler
    Off
    Carlos Soler
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Pablo Sarabia
    On
    Pablo Sarabia
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    69'
    Live comment icon
    Ajaccio make their third change as El Idrissy is replaced by Barreto.
    Mounaim El Idrissy
    Off
    Mounaim El Idrissy
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    Michaël José Barreto
    On
    Michaël José Barreto
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    66'
    CLEARED
    PSG have two corners in quick succession cleared by Ajaccio. The TV cameras pan to Sanches on the bench and he currently has a pack of ice on his ankle, suggesting the substitution was enforced on Christophe Galtier.
    61'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    PSG make their first change as Vitinha replaces Sanches.
    Renato Sanches
    Off
    Renato Sanches
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Vitinha
    On
    Vitinha
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    59'
    CHANCE!
    Mbappe does well to burst once again down the inside left channel and opens up space for himself to have a shot at goal, but his left-footed attempt goes well over.
    57'
    Live comment icon
    Nouri also comes on for Bayala.
    Cyrille Bayala
    Off
    Cyrille Bayala
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    Ryad Nouri
    On
    Ryad Nouri
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    56'
    AC Ajaccio
    Ajaccio turn to the bench. First sees Hamouma come on for Moussiti-Oko.
    Bevic Moussiti-Oko
    Off
    Bevic Moussiti-Oko
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    Romain Hamouma
    On
    Romain Hamouma
    AC Ajaccio
    AC Ajaccio
    51'
    ANOTHER SAVE!
    The Ajaccio goalkeeper is called into action again at the back post, as Sanches' strike on the run is tipped over the bar!
    47'
    GOOD SAVE!
    A ball is played over the top to release Bernat, who makes a forward run into the box down the left and is in acres of space, but just before he can get the shot away, Leroy rushes out to take the ball off his toes to force the corner.