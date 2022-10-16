AJ Auxerre - OGC Nice

Ligue 1 / Matchday 11
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 16.10.2022
AJ Auxerre
AJ Auxerre
Completed
1
1
OGC Nice
OGC Nice
Highlights

AJ Auxerre
OGC Nice

Statistics

AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
1

Goals

1
46%
Possession
54%
2
Corners
6
6
3
6
2
3
Shots on target
2
6
Shots off target
6
431
Total passes
541

Lineups

AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-5-1
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3-5-2
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-5-1
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3-5-2
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice
Scorers
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
1082026
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1072123
5
AS MonacoMON
1172223
13
OGC NiceNIC
1133512
16
AJ AuxerreAUX
112369
