Angers SCO - Olympique de Marseille

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 30.09.2022
Angers SCO
Not started
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Angers SCO

Olympique de Marseille

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
871022
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
862020
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
AS MonacoMON
842214
14
Angers SCOANG
82248
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap

18/09/2022 at 22:00

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

