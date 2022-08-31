Angers SCO - Stade de Reims

Ligue 1 / Matchday 5
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/angers-sco/teamcenter.shtml
Angers SCO
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-de-reims/teamcenter.shtml
Stade de Reims
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Angers SCO

Stade de Reims

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
431010
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
431010
3
RC LensLEN
431010
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
32107
5
FC LorientLOR
32107
17
Angers SCOANG
40222
19
Stade de ReimsREI
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

Yesterday at 20:57

Ligue 1

Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as PSG hit Lille for seven

21/08/2022 at 23:02

Related matches

Montpellier HSC
-
-
AC Ajaccio
31/08
RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
FC Nantes
31/08
AS Monaco
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
31/08
Olympique Lyonnais
-
-
AJ Auxerre
31/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Angers SCO and Stade de Reims with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 31 August 2022.

Catch the latest Angers SCO and Stade de Reims news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.